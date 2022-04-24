Dr. Nicholas Tselikis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tselikis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Tselikis, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Tselikis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine - WI|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.
Dr. Tselikis works at
Locations
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center401 N Buffalo Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 805-2597
Nevada Heart & Vascular Center - Washington7455 W Washington Ave Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 805-2599Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Arville5795 Arville St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 805-2453Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center - Buffalo6525 N Buffalo Dr Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89131 Directions (702) 805-2602
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center - Burnham4275 Burnham Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 805-2601
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to see Dr, Tselikis several times and can tell you that even if you have a long wait in the waiting room he is worth it. He is so down to earth, treats you like the unique individual you are and was spot on in every thing he told me. Tired of being treated like a part on an assembly line conveyor belt? This is your guy. He considers all aspects of your treatment, procedures and recovery. Wish he was my doctor for everything.
About Dr. Nicholas Tselikis, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1205842580
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- Providence Hospital|St Barnabas Hospital|St John Hospital And Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine - WI|Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tselikis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tselikis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tselikis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tselikis works at
Dr. Tselikis has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tselikis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tselikis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tselikis.
