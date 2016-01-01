Overview

Dr. Nicholas Tran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Tran works at NICHOLAS THANH TRAN MD in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.