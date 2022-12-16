Dr. Nicholas Tosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Tosi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Tosi, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Tosi works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Specialist of Alabama, UAB Highlands1201 11th Ave S Ste 4, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-2625
-
2
Retina & Vitreous Consultants, Milwaukee, WI2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 450, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 774-3484
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tosi?
Dr Tosi and team were great. His team and him was professional, caring and provided great support over the 2 month period! Having detached retina surgery in the past I would recommend Dr Tosi and team in the Greater Milwaukee area.
About Dr. Nicholas Tosi, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891924650
Education & Certifications
- Hellen Keller Foundation
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Macneal H
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Northwestern Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tosi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tosi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tosi works at
Dr. Tosi has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tosi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tosi speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Tosi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tosi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tosi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tosi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.