Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Todd, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Todd, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mountain View, CA.
Dr. Todd works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7171
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was in Hospital for 10 days during which I had toe surgery performed by Dr. Todd. Dr. Todd does not give up on his patients. He made sure to follow up on me and only released me for work after I was completely well. Also the decision he had made regarding my surgery may have saved my foot; maybe my life as my foot was infected and I was on antibiotics all throughout. I genuinely thank Dr. Todd and the hospital Staff for caring for me the way they did.
About Dr. Nicholas Todd, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1851695712
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.