Dr. Nicholas Tiliakos, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Tiliakos, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Nicholas A Tiliakos MD705 Walther Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 963-3801
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with Dr Tiliakos. He was very receptive, patient and informative. He made me feel comfortable and confident in his abilities.
About Dr. Nicholas Tiliakos, MD
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiliakos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiliakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiliakos has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiliakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiliakos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiliakos.
