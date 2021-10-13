Dr. Nicholas Tiberia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiberia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Tiberia, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Tiberia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Locations
Nicholas Tiberia DPM3085 Southwestern Blvd Ste 104, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 674-1292
Hospital Affiliations
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Can't say enough about how wonderful Dr. Tiberia is. His care, knowledge, personality and excellence in surgery is best I have experienced regarding any foot conditions. I trust him with my health and recoveries to always do his best for me! Doctor treats patients with compassion, humor, and respect.
About Dr. Nicholas Tiberia, DPM
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Canisius College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiberia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiberia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiberia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiberia has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiberia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiberia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiberia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiberia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiberia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.