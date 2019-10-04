Dr. Nicholas Tibaldi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tibaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Tibaldi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Tibaldi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SUMMA ST THOMAS SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Tibaldi works at
Locations
Southwest Medical Associates4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southwest Medical Surgery Center2450 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-8660
- 3 2316 W Charleston Blvd Ste 280, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-8330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a genuine caring Dr. He really knows what hes doing and cares 100% about people rather than money. And his office staff are equally well trained and caring people.
About Dr. Nicholas Tibaldi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUMMA ST THOMAS SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tibaldi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tibaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tibaldi.
