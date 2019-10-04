See All Gastroenterologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Nicholas Tibaldi, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Tibaldi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SUMMA ST THOMAS SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Tibaldi works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southwest Medical Surgery Center
    2450 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-8660
  3. 3
    2316 W Charleston Blvd Ste 280, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-8330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nicholas Tibaldi, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760478564
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SUMMA ST THOMAS SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicholas Tibaldi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tibaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tibaldi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tibaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tibaldi works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Tibaldi’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tibaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tibaldi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tibaldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tibaldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

