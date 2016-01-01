Dr. Nicholas Thimesch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thimesch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Thimesch, DO
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Thimesch, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Anthony, MN. They graduated from ATSU Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Dr. Thimesch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Podiatry2600 39th Ave NE Ste 225, Saint Anthony, MN 55421 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thimesch?
About Dr. Nicholas Thimesch, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1710484837
Education & Certifications
- Clarkson Family Medicine Residency Program
- ATSU Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thimesch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thimesch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thimesch works at
Dr. Thimesch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thimesch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thimesch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thimesch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.