Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD
Dr. Nicholas Theodore, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their fellowship with Barrow Neurol Inst/St Josephs Hosp
Johns Hopkins University School of Medic600 N Wolfe St Ste 205, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-4424
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Bldg 301 Bldg Ave Ste 2100 # 301, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 955-4424
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Bldg Ave # 301 Ste 2100, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 955-4424
Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center601 N Caroline St # 55, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-4424
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a major spinal surgery by Dr Nicholas Theodore and his team on the 19th of November 2021, once my anesthesia wore out i was amazingly feeling so so fine.All my multiple aches and pain,especially down both my legs had all gone.my numbness and tingling had all gone. He discharged me same day.My wife was hesitant to take me home,but eventually,we went home.To my surprise by the next morning,Dr Theodore asked me to go take a walk,and i walked a quarter of a mile. Its been almost 3 months since then and i dont have any more symptoms.I want to Thank Dr Nicholas Theodore and his team for a phenomenal Job,excellently done.
- Barrow Neurol Inst/St Josephs Hosp
- National Naval Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Dr. Theodore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theodore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theodore speaks Greek.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Theodore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theodore.
