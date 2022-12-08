See All Oncologists in Boston, MA
Surgical Oncology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Tawa, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Tawa works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital
  • South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Skin Grafts
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Tumor
Bone Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Lump
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Cancer
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Lymphangioma
Male Breast Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Disease
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Tawa is outstanding. He is friendly, warm, empathetic and interested in you as a person. He is a surgeon who clearly knows his stuff, but he does not come across as arrogant or condescending as many great surgeons might. He makes himself available for support and consultation more than is even necessary. His team handle all the details with courtesy and efficiency. I appreciate him and feel like I am in good hands with him as my surgeon and doctor.
    Mike Fitzgerald — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Tawa, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish
    • 1205883451
    Education & Certifications

    • Research Fellow In Cell Biology
    • Brigham Womens Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School
