Dr. Nicholas Tawa, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Tawa works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.