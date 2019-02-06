Overview

Dr. Nicholas Tarricone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY.



Dr. Tarricone works at Island OB/GYN A Dvsn/Pro Hlthcr in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.