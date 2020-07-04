Dr. Tarlov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas Tarlov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Tarlov, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Ventura, CA.
Dr. Tarlov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community Memorial Hospital147 N Brent St, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 658-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarlov?
I came into the emergency room at the hospital 2 times in 2 months., suffering both times with a stroke. He was very thorough and very kind and explained everything he was doing for me. He found out I had a traumatic brain injury 8 months before, and from there was able to isolate the exact area in my brain which was affected by the fall, and to repair it! I am on the mend now, and am very thankful to Dr. Tarlov.
About Dr. Nicholas Tarlov, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1639378078
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarlov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarlov works at
Dr. Tarlov has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarlov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tarlov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarlov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarlov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarlov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.