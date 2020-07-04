See All Vascular Neurologists in Ventura, CA
Dr. Nicholas Tarlov, MD

Vascular Neurology
5 (1)
Dr. Nicholas Tarlov, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Ventura, CA. 

Dr. Tarlov works at Ventura Anesthesia Medical Group, Ventura, CA in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Community Memorial Hospital
    147 N Brent St, Ventura, CA 93003

  Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura

    Jul 04, 2020
    I came into the emergency room at the hospital 2 times in 2 months., suffering both times with a stroke. He was very thorough and very kind and explained everything he was doing for me. He found out I had a traumatic brain injury 8 months before, and from there was able to isolate the exact area in my brain which was affected by the fall, and to repair it! I am on the mend now, and am very thankful to Dr. Tarlov.
    Anne Vanoni — Jul 04, 2020
    About Dr. Nicholas Tarlov, MD

    Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Dr. Tarlov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Tarlov works at Ventura Anesthesia Medical Group, Ventura, CA in Ventura, CA.

    Dr. Tarlov has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more.

    Dr. Tarlov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarlov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarlov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

