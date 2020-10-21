Dr. Nicholas Tannous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Tannous, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Tannous, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Tannous works at
Locations
-
1
KureSmart Pain Management2960 Technology Pl Ste 103, Waldorf, MD 20601 Directions (833) 301-7246
-
2
Clearway Pain Solutions - Germantown19851 Observation Dr, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (443) 693-7246
-
3
Clearway Pain Solutions - Ft Washington10905 Fort Washington Rd, Fort Washington, MD 20744 Directions (833) 301-7246
-
4
Nevada Pain & Spine Specialists605 Sierra Rose Dr, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 689-5410
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Tannous for several years, after he replaced another favourite doctor, Dr Benjamin Akil who relocated to another location. Dr Tannous has restored my sanity, treating my chronic pain with compassion, empathy and high skill. He has given me new hope for a pain free future. Thank you Dr Tannous.
About Dr. Nicholas Tannous, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1386817831
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Pain Management, Greater St. Louis
- UT Southwestern/Parkland Meml Hosp
- Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Washington
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tannous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tannous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tannous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tannous works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tannous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tannous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.