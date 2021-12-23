Dr. Nicholas Szwaba, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szwaba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Szwaba, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Szwaba, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Dr. Szwaba works at
Locations
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (917) 268-6830
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Szwaba took the time to ensure all my questions were answered completely. He also took me through all alternative procedures and alternative management options for my condition. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Nicholas Szwaba, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1619322955
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szwaba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szwaba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szwaba works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Szwaba. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szwaba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szwaba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szwaba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.