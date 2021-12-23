See All Podiatric Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Nicholas Szwaba, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Szwaba, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. 

Dr. Szwaba works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Staten Island University Hospital
    Staten Island University Hospital
475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305
(917) 268-6830

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Arthroscopy

Treatment frequency



Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dr Szwaba took the time to ensure all my questions were answered completely. He also took me through all alternative procedures and alternative management options for my condition. I highly recommend him!
Best Podiatrist — Dec 23, 2021
About Dr. Nicholas Szwaba, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatric Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619322955
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicholas Szwaba, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szwaba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Szwaba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Szwaba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Szwaba works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Szwaba’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Szwaba. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szwaba.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szwaba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szwaba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

