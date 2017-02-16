Dr. Nicholas Suite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Suite, MD
Dr. Nicholas Suite, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Icare Mobile Medicine LLC2525 Embassy Dr Ste 5, Hollywood, FL 33026 Directions (305) 382-1005
Johnson Medical Center7900 NW 33rd St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 431-6884
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Great staff who take a personal interest in your full recovery.
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1447330048
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Suite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suite accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Suite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suite.
