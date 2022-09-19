Overview

Dr. Nicholas Stroumbakis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Stroumbakis works at Yale New Haven Health in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Surgery and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.