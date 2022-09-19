Dr. Nicholas Stroumbakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stroumbakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Stroumbakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicholas Stroumbakis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Greenwich Urological Association49 Lake Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 869-1285
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Stroumbokis recently performed a procedure on me called Rezume, he is very professional and answers all questions so you feel very comfortable
- Urology
- English, Greek
- 1871597641
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Stroumbakis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stroumbakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stroumbakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stroumbakis has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Surgery and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stroumbakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stroumbakis speaks Greek.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroumbakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroumbakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroumbakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroumbakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.