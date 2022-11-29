See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Akron, OH
Dr. Nicholas Spirtos, DO

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Nicholas Spirtos, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.

Dr. Spirtos works at SPIRTOS, NICHOLAS J, D.O. INC in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Northeastern Ohio Fertility Center
    468 E Market St, Akron, OH 44304 (330) 376-2300

  Summa Health System - Akron Campus

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Autoimmune Endometriosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr. Spirtos is extremely knowledgeable and caring, and his staff is amazing! Dr. Spirtos fully commits to this amazing journey, and we were fortunate enough to have a great outcome! Thank you!
    Tina — Nov 29, 2022
    Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    45 years of experience
    English
    1326122375
    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    St Elizabeth's Medical Center
    Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
    University Of Southern California
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Nicholas Spirtos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spirtos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spirtos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spirtos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spirtos works at SPIRTOS, NICHOLAS J, D.O. INC in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Spirtos’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Spirtos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spirtos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spirtos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spirtos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

