Overview

Dr. Nicholas Sorrel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sorrel works at SOUTHERN ENT ASSOCIATES INC in Thibodaux, LA with other offices in Houma, LA, New Iberia, LA, Morgan City, LA and Youngsville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.