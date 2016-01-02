See All Podiatrists in Columbus, GA
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.

Dr. Smith works at Columbus Foot & Ankle PC in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Foot & Ankle PC
    1013 Centre Brook Ct Ste B, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 653-5501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 02, 2016
    Awesome Doctor! Was very frustrated with service initially because of dealing with plantar fasciitis for nearly a year and a half and Dr Smith making me go thru all the therapy options avail before performing surgery. Even though I hated it, he did the right thing and I'm thankful for that. Surgery went well and now I'm back to running like I did before the pain in my heel began.
    BackToGood in Columbus, GA — Jan 02, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nicholas Smith, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1811127673
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Medical Center
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
