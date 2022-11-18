See All Hand Surgeons in Williamsburg, VA
Dr. Nicholas Smerlis, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Smerlis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Smerlis works at TPMG Orthopedics in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA and Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TPMG Orthopedics
    5424 Discovery Park Blvd Bldg B Ste 105, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    TPMG Orthopedics
    860 Omni Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 327-0657
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Tidewater Orthopaedics
    901 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 900, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 827-2480
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Tidewater Orthopaedics
    4037 IRONBOUND RD, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 206-1004
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Excellent Doctor, Surgeon! He did both of my hands ... Carpal Tunnel Surgery. Can't say enough about him, his bedside manners, and wonderful work ethics. Need hand surgery, See Him.
    May Robinsky — Nov 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Smerlis, MD
    About Dr. Nicholas Smerlis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376673103
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest University
    Residency
    • University of Rochester
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Smerlis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smerlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smerlis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smerlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smerlis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smerlis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Smerlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smerlis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smerlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smerlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

