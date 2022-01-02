Overview

Dr. Nicholas Sikalas, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Sikalas works at NYU Langone East End Cardiology - Riverhead in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.