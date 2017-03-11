Dr. Nicholas Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Shea, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Nicholas Shea PC2045 W Grand Ave Ste B, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 268-4070
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Shea is the best psychiatrist that I have ever worked with. Out of the all of the psychiatrists that I've ever worked with, he's the only one that actually takes a full session to check in on how you're doing. Other psychiatrists that I've worked with basically run a prescription mill, meaning you go in and go out in a matter of minutes and make you feel like you are wasting their time if you take more than a few minutes to do your check-in.
About Dr. Nicholas Shea, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1942457882
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hosp
- Northwestern U/McGaw Mc
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Psychiatry
