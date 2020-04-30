Overview

Dr. Nicholas Seibert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Seibert works at Orthopedic Physicians Associates in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Morton's Neuroma and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.