Dr. Nicholas Seibert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seibert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Seibert, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Seibert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Seibert works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Physician Associates Mri601 Broadway Fl 6, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seibert?
Wondeful doctor! I am in my late 20s and had a bunionectomy. He was sure to explain in detail everything he would do and how that would help prevent recurrence later in life. Post op care was stellar. He was realistic (e.g. said I could go without PT instead of pushing it on me). He always responds to messages if I have follow up questions within 24 hours - even now one year after my surgery when I noticed a lump around my site of my screws! 100% recommend.
About Dr. Nicholas Seibert, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1508082033
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seibert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seibert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seibert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seibert works at
Dr. Seibert has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Morton's Neuroma and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seibert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Seibert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seibert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seibert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seibert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.