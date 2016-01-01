Overview

Dr. Nicholas Schroeder, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Schroeder works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.