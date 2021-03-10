Dr. Nicholas Scarpa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarpa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Scarpa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Scarpa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.
Locations
Victor Marchione M.d. LLC600 Pavonia Ave Ste 5, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 216-3050
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scarpa?
Absolutely wonderful doctor. He takes the time to listen to his patients to work out a plan that works best for them. Always available for questions. His staff is equally caring and helpful.
About Dr. Nicholas Scarpa, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1770523433
Education & Certifications
- Cornell U Med Ctr
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarpa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarpa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarpa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scarpa has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarpa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scarpa speaks Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarpa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarpa.
