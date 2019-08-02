Overview

Dr. Nicholas Sanito, DO is a Pulmonologist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Beaufort Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sanito works at Aiken Physicians Alliance Pulmonology in Aiken, SC with other offices in Beaufort, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.