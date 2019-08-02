Dr. Sanito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Sanito, DO
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Sanito, DO is a Pulmonologist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sanito works at
Locations
1
Aiken Physicians Alliance Pulmonology68 PHYSICIAN DR, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 643-1090Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Aiken Regional Medical Centers302 University Pkwy, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 641-5000
3
Beaufort County Memorial Hospital955 Ribaut Rd, Beaufort, SC 29902 Directions (843) 522-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sonito is an excellent physician with a great bed side manner! He has been a life saver for me with my copd and asthma. He listens and reacts to what he hears you saying!
About Dr. Nicholas Sanito, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1407964877
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
