Overview

Dr. Nicholas Sanfilippo, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia Main Campus and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Sanfilippo works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.