Dr. Nicholas Sanfilippo, MD
Dr. Nicholas Sanfilippo, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia Main Campus and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Sanfilippo and his team treated me in 2011/2012 with the utmost care and attention. The situation wasn't positive for me, but I was assured and well taken care of.
About Dr. Nicholas Sanfilippo, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish
- University of Virginia Main Campus
