Dr. Nicholas Sanfilippo, MD

Radiation Oncology
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Sanfilippo, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia Main Campus and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Sanfilippo works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
Volume CT Scan Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 08, 2017
    Dr. Sanfilippo and his team treated me in 2011/2012 with the utmost care and attention. The situation wasn't positive for me, but I was assured and well taken care of.
    Apr 08, 2017
    About Dr. Nicholas Sanfilippo, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1902807779
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Sanfilippo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanfilippo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanfilippo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanfilippo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanfilippo works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sanfilippo’s profile.

    Dr. Sanfilippo speaks Cantonese, Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanfilippo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanfilippo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanfilippo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanfilippo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

