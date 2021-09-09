Dr. Nicholas Rutledge Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutledge Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Rutledge Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Rutledge Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Locations
Etairos Care At Home Inc1255 37th St Ste A, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-0081Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Indian River Podiatry1880 37th St Ste 4, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-0081
Raquel Rodriguez1515 US Highway 1 Ste 204, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 569-0081
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nice staff and doctor. Friendly and helpful. Dr Rutledge takes his time and answered all questions. Caring and professional
About Dr. Nicholas Rutledge Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Rutledge Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutledge Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutledge Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutledge Jr has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutledge Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutledge Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutledge Jr.
