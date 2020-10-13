Dr. Nicholas Ruggiero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruggiero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Ruggiero, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Ruggiero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Ruggiero works at
Locations
Jefferson Angioplasty Center111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing this physician for years now. He's great. He explains my condition completely and has me tested to be certain, always friendly, doesn't rush my time with him. I had neuro surgery a few months ago and it was put on hold until all cardiac results showed I was good to go to have it done. He's definitely one of the "great" in his field !!!
About Dr. Nicholas Ruggiero, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Ruggiero has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruggiero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruggiero has seen patients for Heart Disease and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruggiero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
399 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruggiero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruggiero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruggiero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruggiero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.