Dr. Nicholas Roy, DO

Pulmonary Disease
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Nicholas Roy, DO is a Pulmonologist in Marlton, NJ. 

Dr. Roy works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC
    750 Route 73 S Ste 401, Marlton, NJ 08053 (856) 375-1288

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acute Bronchitis
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acute Bronchitis

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acute Bronchitis
Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchoprovocation Test
Bronchoscopy
Cough
Home Sleep Study
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Partial Lung Collapse
PET-CT Scan
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Function Test
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Shortness of Breath
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Thoracentesis
Tuberculosis Screening
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Wheezing
Alkalosis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Emphysema
Empyema
Influenza (Flu)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Study
Swine Flu
Wegener's Granulomatosis

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 08, 2022
My appointment was on time Dr. Roy explained everything to me. He took his time. In fact I was in his office for half hour. He covered everything answered all my questions I would recommend Dr. Roy.
  Pulmonary Disease
  English
  Male
  1619288073
Dr. Nicholas Roy, DO is accepting new patients.

Dr. Roy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Roy works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Marlton, NJ.

Dr. Roy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

