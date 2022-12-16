See All Dermatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Ross, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ross works at Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology
    33 S 9th St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard - Dermatology
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 683 ratings
Patient Ratings (683)
5 Star
(598)
4 Star
(70)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(6)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Nicholas Ross, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 7 years of experience
  • English
  • 1609263797
Education & Certifications

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Pennsylvania Hospital
  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicholas Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ross works at Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ross’s profile.

Dr. Ross has seen patients for Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

683 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

