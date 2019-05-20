Overview

Dr. Nicholas Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Rose works at California Orthopedic Specs in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.