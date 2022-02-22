Overview

Dr. Nicholas Rome, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Rome works at Terrebonne General Health System in Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.