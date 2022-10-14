Overview

Dr. Nicholas Rohs, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Rohs works at The Blavatnik Family - Chelsea Medical Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.