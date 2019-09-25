Overview

Dr. Nicholas Roberts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.