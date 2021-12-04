Dr. Ricculli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Ricculli, DO
Dr. Nicholas Ricculli, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Atlantic Cardiology Group Llp95 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 543-2288
Atlantic Cardiology Group Llp8 Tempe Wick Rd, Mendham, NJ 07945 Directions (973) 543-2288
- 3 1125 US Highway 22 Ste 170, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (973) 898-0400
- Morristown Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Above all his primary concern is his patients. He took over my care after I became quite ill from my heart surgery. He was very concerned that I had suffered enough and was intent on preventing me from getting a possible stroke. He was able to figure out a combination of medications that would keep me safe from becoming more ill and his kind compassionate care has made me a healthy person. He has been a blessing to me and I am fortunate to be under his care.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Ricculli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricculli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricculli has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricculli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricculli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricculli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricculli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricculli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.