Dr. Nicholas Retson, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Retson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
1
Retson Plastic Surgerypc8053 Cleveland Pl, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-4516
2
Broadwest Specialty Sgy Ctr LLC315 W 89th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 757-5275
3
Porter Memorial Hospital Tcu814 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 465-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Retson to everyone needing his type of service. He is fulfilling everything GOD created him to do. I have been going there a lot of years w/ skin cancer( mostly on my face )and you can't see where the surgeries were done. He's the best. The staff is like the boss! What a team. I'm so fortunate to Have Dr. Retson as my Dr.
About Dr. Nicholas Retson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
