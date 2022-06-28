See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Nicholas Renaldo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nicholas Renaldo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Renaldo works at Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Kingston, NY, Hopewell Junction, NY and New Windsor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County
    1910 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (845) 454-0120
    Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County
    918 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 (845) 339-8900
    Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County
    1955 Route 52, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 (845) 534-5768
    Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County
    3141 US Route 9W Ste 100, New Windsor, NY 12553 (845) 534-5768

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Dutchess Hospital
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    How was your appointment with Dr. Renaldo?

    Jun 28, 2022
    Dr. Renaldo and his staff were excellent. My neck has never felt better since my disc replacement one year ago. I'll always be grateful for him.
    Keith — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Renaldo, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    18 years of experience
    English
    1750619029
    NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Orthopedic Surgery
