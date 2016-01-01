Dr. Nicholas Joseph Reish, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Joseph Reish, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Joseph Reish, PHD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL.
Dr. Reish works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group12251 S 80th Ave Ste 203, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 226-2890
-
2
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reish?
About Dr. Nicholas Joseph Reish, PHD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1669866836
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reish works at
Dr. Reish has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.