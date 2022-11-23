Dr. Nicholas Reese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Reese, MD
Dr. Nicholas Reese, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Hoag Digestive Health, Digestive Disease Consultants of Orange County16105 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 230, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 764-4060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UCLA Health System250 E Yale Loop Ste A, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 653-2959
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Very knowledgeable and clear in passing on information Encouraged patient questions
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
