Hematology
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Reese, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Reese works at Hoag Health Center in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hoag Digestive Health, Digestive Disease Consultants of Orange County
    16105 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 230, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 764-4060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    UCLA Health System
    250 E Yale Loop Ste A, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 653-2959

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Neutropenia
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reese?

    Nov 23, 2022
    Very knowledgeable and clear in passing on information Encouraged patient questions
    Robert DiTullio — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Reese, MD

    • Hematology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730455015
    Education & Certifications

    • HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Reese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reese has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Reese has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

