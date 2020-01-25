Overview

Dr. Nicholas Poulos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.



Dr. Poulos works at Champaign Dental Group in O Fallon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.