Dr. Nicholas Poulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicholas Poulos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
Champaign Dental Group3 SAINT ELIZABETH BLVD, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 641-5803
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Great Doctor. Very thorough and has a great background. Amerlia and Tremas are great compliments
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1144258310
- University of CaliforniaIrvine Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
