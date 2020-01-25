See All Neurosurgeons in O Fallon, IL
Dr. Nicholas Poulos, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (104)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Poulos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

Dr. Poulos works at Champaign Dental Group in O Fallon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    3 SAINT ELIZABETH BLVD, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 641-5803

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Deformities
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Deformities
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nicholas Poulos, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1144258310
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of CaliforniaIrvine Medical Center
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Poulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poulos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poulos works at Champaign Dental Group in O Fallon, IL. View the full address on Dr. Poulos’s profile.

    Dr. Poulos has seen patients for Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

