Dr. Nicholas Poolos, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Poolos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest, Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Main Hospital, west clinic336 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Poolos, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205916277
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
