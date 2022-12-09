Dr. Nicholas Pleat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pleat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Pleat, DO
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Pleat, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial U, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Locations
Summa Health Medical Group Oncology161 N Forge St, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 376-1043
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pleat is totally amazing. He always spent time with me reassuring me and always answered all questions and reservations I may have had. He truly cares. His treatment has put me in remission. I think he is a great doctor. I trust him and so glad he is my doctor!
About Dr. Nicholas Pleat, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1609163260
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Lincoln Memorial U, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
