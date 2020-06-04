See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Nicholas Phillips, DO

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Phillips, DO is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Phillips works at Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates LLC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Rockledge, PA and Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates
    7500 Central Ave Ste 108, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 745-4050
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates
    888 Fox Chase Rd, Rockledge, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 745-4050
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates
    1468 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 745-4050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Redeemer Hospital
  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 04, 2020
    Dr. Philips performed a surgery on my elbow due to a fracture radial head and there were “No scars “after the surgery , I was in and out of each appointment no waiting and I had full movement of my arm in less then 2 months. You won’t find another orthopedic surgeon better then Dr.Phillips !!!??
    Joseph Unwin — Jun 04, 2020
    About Dr. Nicholas Phillips, DO

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Phillips, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

