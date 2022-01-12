See All Gastroenterologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Nicholas Persich, MD

Dr. Nicholas Persich, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (57)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Persich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Persich works at Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates, Metairie, LA in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metropolitan gastroenterology associates
    4228 Houma Blvd Ste 120, Metairie, LA 70006 (504) 456-6701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diarrhea
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Dr. Persich and his staff are excellent! So have been using him for years. I highly recommend.
    D. Hebert — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Persich, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235245705
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hotel Dieu Hosp
    Internship
    • Medical Center of Louisiana-New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • LSU Affil Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Persich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Persich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Persich works at Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates, Metairie, LA in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Persich’s profile.

    Dr. Persich has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Persich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Persich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

