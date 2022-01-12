Dr. Persich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Persich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Persich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Persich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan gastroenterology associates4228 Houma Blvd Ste 120, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 456-6701
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Persich?
Dr. Persich and his staff are excellent! So have been using him for years. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Nicholas Persich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1235245705
Education & Certifications
- Hotel Dieu Hosp
- Medical Center of Louisiana-New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- LSU Affil Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Persich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Persich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Persich works at
Dr. Persich has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Persich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Persich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.