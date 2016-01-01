See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. Nicholas Perosi, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Perosi, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Perosi works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Red Bank Radiologists PA, Holmdel, NJ
    1 Riverview Plz, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 530-2304
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Nicholas Perosi, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407091374
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hosp
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Staten Is University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Monmouth University
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Perosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perosi works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Perosi’s profile.

    Dr. Perosi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perosi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perosi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perosi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

