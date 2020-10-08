Dr. Nicholas Peiffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peiffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Peiffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Peiffer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Ent Associates of Texas4401 Coit Rd Ste 411, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 731-7654
Wellness Framily Health Center6717 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 140, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 731-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
What an absolutely amazing doctor. He is very thorough and takes the time to listen to your concerns and questions. Amazing surgeon as well, he saved my life.
About Dr. Nicholas Peiffer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1083817688
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern - Head and Neck Surgery
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Dr. Peiffer works at
