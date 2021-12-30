Overview

Dr. Nicholas Pefkaros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.



Dr. Pefkaros works at Space Coast Radiology Assocs in Titusville, FL with other offices in Merritt Island, FL and Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.