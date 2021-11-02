See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Nicholas Paulk, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Paulk, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Lds Hospital.

Dr. Paulk works at Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians
    1160 E 3900 S Ste 4100, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-6023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Lds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 02, 2021
    I had Dr. Paulk treat me for Barrett's esophagus. He performed a Nissen fundoplication with great success. He had great bedside manner and always made himself available if needed. I highly recommend him.
    Robin J — Nov 02, 2021
    About Dr. Nicholas Paulk, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1467604298
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Internship
    • Exempla-St Joseph Hosp
    Medical Education
    • OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Paulk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paulk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paulk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paulk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paulk works at Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Paulk’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Paulk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paulk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paulk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paulk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

