Dr. Nicholas Pastis Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Pastis Jr, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very concerned, involved, persistent and knowledgeable physician. My two bronchoscopies were a cinch. No discomfort at all. I have been dealing with a complex illness and he is all over it. He won't give up.
About Dr. Nicholas Pastis Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
